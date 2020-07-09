Storms & On Record Watch

Local Forecast:

After two straight days of setting records in Miami, today will be no different. Highs will come close for several spots in the low to mid 90’s!

NEAR RECORD HEAT- Another hot, steamy and stormy day expected across South Florida. Highs soar into the low to mid 90's. Records possible once again (especially in MIA). Temperatures will feel like the 100's when you combine the high humidity. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NF9ZaPS3sd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 9, 2020

Tail of tropical moisture will linger through early next week, so count on daily afternoon showers and storms. By midweek, winds return off the ocean and we will tap into moisture from the Atlantic. Therefore, keep the umbrellas on hand!

LONG RANGE- Tail of tropical moisture will continue to leave South Florida with a chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers & storms through the weekend. Next week, pattern changes as flow becomes more off the ocean. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vC1ZncwDmE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 9, 2020

Tropics Update:

Showers and storms have increased overnight with a low pressure area off the coast of North Carolina. A tropical or subtropical system could form later today or tonight. The National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance in developing in the next 2 days. A recon mission is scheduled to investigate area this afternoon.

Regardless of development, it will ride along the Eastern Seaboard and produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the days ahead.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, an area of low pressure near the North Carolina coast, is gradually becoming better defined. A tropical or subtropical system may form later today. Recon mission set for later today, if neccessary. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QQLGBBSETQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 9, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7