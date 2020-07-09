Storms & On Record Watch

Local Forecast:
After two straight days of setting records in Miami, today will be no different. Highs will come close for several spots in the low to mid 90’s!
Tail of tropical moisture will linger through early next week, so count on daily afternoon showers and storms. By midweek, winds return off the ocean and we will tap into moisture from the Atlantic. Therefore, keep the umbrellas on hand!
Tropics Update:
Showers and storms have increased overnight with a low pressure area off the coast of North Carolina. A tropical or subtropical system could form later today or tonight. The National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance in developing in the next 2 days. A recon mission is scheduled to investigate area this afternoon.
Regardless of development, it will ride along the Eastern Seaboard and produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the days ahead.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7