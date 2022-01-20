High uncertainty regarding the forecast late week into weekend. However, strong to severe storms possible Friday.

Small little wrinkle in the atmosphere is producing a few showers this morning with most areas remaining dry. However, chance for rain is up to a 30% having us trade the sweaters for the umbrellas today. Temperatures will be seasonable.

By Friday, models are in better agreement that a cold front moves through South Florida on Saturday. The uncertainty is on timing the rain.

As low pressure tracks Northeast and out to sea, front sags South through the Florida Peninsula. This will help warmer and humid air to filter into South Florida, so with the daytime heat showers and storms could develop. A few isolated to severe producing strong gusty winds and small-size hail could be possible. Lingering clouds and rain showers likely early Saturday until front completely clears.

It should be nicer and cooler Sunday. Chilly (low 50’s) on Monday!

Showers and spotty storms move in ahead and near a cold front through Saturday night. Then behind that front will be dry and cool conditions, but this cool down is expected to be short-lived. pic.twitter.com/rPda3cViFd — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 20, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7