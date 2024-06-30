Following a hazy, hot and humid Saturday with dry conditions for many locations, more areas will likely see rounds of rain and thunderstorms this Sunday.

A mid-level disturbance will pass over South Florida today from the Atlantic Ocean, helping to instigate more showers and storms throughout today.

The highest rain chances will be late-morning through the mid-afternoon as activity should develop near the coast and push onshore.

Unfortunately, for the Panthers Parade happening in Fort Lauderdale, spectators may have to dodge some rain depending on where the rain sets up. Luckily, temperatures won’t be as toasty as a result with forecast highs this Sunday in the upper 80s opposed to the low 90s yesterday. Still, it will be important to stay hydrated in this heat!

Monday will feature a very typical summer pattern to start the week courtesy of a southeast wind. Expect scattered morning showers following by inland thunderstorms.

As the new week progresses, rain chances will gradually drop while temperatures will rise. This should allow for rather nice conditions on the Fourth of July Thursday with only the chance for an isolated shower or storm.

In the tropics, we continue to track Hurricane Beryl rapidly intensifying over the central Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to become a major hurricane later today and then a Category 4 hurricane while impacting the Windward Islands Sunday night into Monday. The storm will dump heavy, flooding rains, bring in storm surge and powerful, damaging winds.

Thereafter, Beryl will track to the west-northwest across the Caribbean Sea. Fringe impacts later this week will be possible for the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba but its Jamaica and Mexico that should really monitor and prepare for this storm with those countries in the forecast cone.

Thankfully for South Florida, high pressure will likely keep Beryl safely to our south.

There are also two other areas to monitor for potential development in the Atlantic basin — none of which are a concern to the US at this time.