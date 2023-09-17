Following record rainfall in Miami and the wettest day of the year so far, more rain is ahead Sunday and potentially everyday this week.

It’s all thanks to a front that was stalled across central Florida on Saturday, trapping plenty of moisture across the region. Despite this front being farther away and lifting to the north and east as a warm front, we will remain in the steamy and moist sector of a low pressure system moving across the Southeast. This will make for favorable conditions for seeing afternoon showers and thunderstorms this Sunday. At least for the morning, it should be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. This sunshine will drive up highs into the low to mid 90s.

Monday will be a fiarly similar day with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon, as the cold front on the backside of this low pressure moves into central Florida. Winds will have a westerly steering component to them, helping to guide storms toward the east coast metro, with the risk for rain across the Florida Keys too. Highs on Monday will also be warm and above average in the low to mid 90s.

Now for much of the rest of this week, that front will be stalled just to our north or across the area, especially by the end of the week. This will continue to produce that daily risk for seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms with rain chances hovering around 60%. Given this front nearby, showers and storms will be most likely during the afternoons but will be possible at any time of the day. Flooding will remain a concern this week for areas that do receive heavy rain.

In the tropics, Post-Tropical Storm Lee continues to bring impacts to Atlantic Canada. Otherwise, there are Tropical Storms Margot and Nigel as well as a tropical wave with a low development chance. None of these pose a signficant threat to land over the next week, at least.