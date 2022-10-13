We are gearing up for a rainy afternoon. The air is very unstable ahead of a front located around the Ohio Valley and Southeast U.S.

Since there is a little bit of sunshine out now, we could be looking at some stronger storms developing. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms will likely get going between noon-7pm. It will happen in rounds and some of the storms could produce concerns for street flooding. Models picking up about 1 to 3 inches of rain near the coast.

The front won’t cross through until tomorrow night leaving a chance of seeing a few showers. However, nothing as significant like today.

This front will make it right on cue as rainy season comes to an end on Saturday October 15th.

Temperatures may drop by a degree or two, but the humidity will be noticeably lower.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7