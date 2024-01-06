Following a dry and cool start to the year, the tables will turn this weekend as another front approaches South Florida. Unlike previous fronts, this one will not lead to a big temperature drop but instead will usher in a rain chance rise.

It’s all part of a series of fronts continuing to affect much of the US, with another front reaching South Florida Wednesday morning of next week.

As far as our forecast is concerned today, we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours, with the most likely time frame for seeing rain being in the 3-7PM period.

There is also an isolated severe storms risk with strong damaging winds the main concern, especially across our northern areas.

Until then, expect warm and windy conditions with winds sustained up to 30 mph out of the south. That will lead to higher temperatures and humidity with highs in the low 80s, making for the first 80F+ day in 11 days now.

At this point in time, the front has not crossed through South Florida. It will be a slow-mover and won’t move in until midday Sunday. That means additional scattered showers will be possible through then with isolated downpours. Highs will peak in the mid 70s early on Sunday before temperatures drop some in the afternoon behind the front.

Despite this front crossing through, cooling will not be too significant. Lows on Monday will drop back down to the low to mid 60s, which is closer to average while Monday highs reach the mid 70s — again close to average. That will be paired with mostly cloudy skies as the area will be positioned near fronts.

As we continue to ride this temperature roller coaster, temperatures will warm back up into the low 80s for our Tuesday as this next front nears. Besides an isolated shower, Tuesday should be dry but mostly cloudy overall and windy.

It’s not until Tuesday night into the early Wednesday morning when the next front moves in, with a line of rain and thunderstorms ahead of it. There is the potential for strong to severe storms.

Then drier and milder conditions should return — at least briefly — for mid to late next week.