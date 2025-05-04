Following an unsettled Saturday with scattered showers throughout the morning and midday time frames, more showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible both Sunday and Monday.

A stalling front to our north will get close enough to South Florida to focus additional moisture across the region while our steering flow — the winds that guide the thunderstorms — will be out of the west/southwest. These two ingredients — among others — will lead to elevated rain chances and unsettled times to start the week.

Now on Sunday, it won’t be a washout. The earlier, the better when it comes to any of your outdoor plans because rain chances will rise throughout the afternoon with scattered storms possible. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm, humid conditions.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed much of the region under a level 1 of 5, Marginal Risk for severe storms. This means isolated damaging winds and small hail will be possible as well as a brief, spin-up tornado. Heavy rainfall is also expected, which could produce isolated areas of flooding if several inches of rain falls in a short period of time.

The only exception is across the Florida Keys where rain chances will be much lower!

More storm activity remains forecast for Monday, which is Cinco de Mayo, as moisture lingers and the upper low, also responsible for this unsettled period, remains over the eastern US.

It’s not until midweek when drier air returns. This will allow for low rain chances and mostly dry conditions Tuesday through Friday. Expect brighter skies then but also warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with peak feels-like temperatures in the low 90s generally-speaking.

Another upper low will then approach next weekend, likely leading to another rise in rain chances.