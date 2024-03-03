Well it sure seems like Mother Nature is going to give us an early preview of the rainy season as an unsettled weather pattern sets up shop this week.

With more moisture in place along with the heat and humidity, the daily chance for scattered, pop-up showers and storms will exist starting this Sunday and will continue through Thursday of this week.

A soggy week is not in the forecast but instead we will see times of sun and clouds throughout the week with that risk for some passing rain activity.

For today, the Storm Prediction Center does note the isolated risk for strong to severe storms for small hail and gusty winds.

Expect some sunshine this morning, then scattered showers and storms at times this afternoon and evening. Highs will be slightly above average in the low 80s.

As mentioned, conditions through much of this coming week will be fairly similar. High temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s, both of which are above normal for this time of the year.

It’s not until late in the week and the start of next weekend when rain chances lower and temperatures come up some more as some drier air works in from the west.