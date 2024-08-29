It sure has been looking like rainy season across South Florida with the daily showers and storms across the region.

Heading into the rest of this week, additional storms are possible. There is an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere now lurking off the Southeast US coast, aiding in these unsettled times.

That means for our Thursday, expect sunshine and isolated to scattered showers and storms during the morning, then scattered storms and more clouds for the afternoon, especially inland due to an onshore breeze. Activity should then wave by the evening.

Friday will be fairly similar as Thursday, although activity looks to be most common a bit earlier in the day (morning and midday hours).

Unfortunately, as we head into the long holiday weekend, a tropical wave will make a close approach while moisture gets trapped across Florida. These ingredients will aid in stormy times throughout the weekend with rounds of rain and storms likely, especially from the late-morning through afternoon hours.

It’s remains seen what the exact timing of these storms will be like, but a washout on at least one of the days this long weekend is not out of the question.

With the rain and mostly cloudy skies in store, this will hold temperatures down to the upper 80s for most locations.

In the tropics, there is a tropical wave tracking west over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean that has a medium, 40% chance of developing at this time. It will be something to watch across the Lesser Antilles for potential impacts early next week regardless of development.