Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

The big story is the rain! We are about to enter a very stormy stretch across South Florida through at least the middle of next week. Rain chances will be high with scattered to numerous storms each day.

We will start with a few showers and storms along the coast and in the Keys. However, the combination of daytime heating, along with a developing upper level low in the area, and a passing tropical wave will bring a bunch of extra juice to the atmosphere cause storms to explode over the area this afternoon. Storms could be heavy and lead to some flash flooding issues.

We will stay quite stormy through this weekend and into early next week as a series of tropical waves pass though the area. Meanwhile, Florida will be stuck between an upper low and a high in the Atlantic which will funnel Caribbean moisture across the region keeping our rain chances high.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We continue to watch a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. It has been labeled Invest 96L by the National Hurricane Center. The chances for development have lowered a bit as model support has backed off quite a bit over the last 24 hours.

Some slow development is still possible as it approaches the Islands this weekend.

However, strong wind shear associated with El Nino and the Tropical Upper Tropospheric Trough (TUTT) will act like a wood chipper and tear 96L apart as it approaches the Caribbean.

Long term, 96L may find more favorable conditions as it limps into the Bahamas early next week. We’ll cross that bridge once we get there. Next name on the list is Dolly.