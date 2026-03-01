Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Today looks pretty similar to yesterday with a dry start, but heading into the afternoon an additional round of storms is possible in the afternoon. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the main concern.

Looking ahead to this upcoming week, rain chances will stick around as a humid breeze off of the Atlantic sets up shop. It’s not drought busting rain but any drop of rain will help.

Otherwise, high temperatures will be slightly warmer than average in the lower-80s.

By the way, Day Light Saving Time is just a week away! We will spring forward Sunday morning at 2am, which means later sunsets are just around the corner!