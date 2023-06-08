South Florida we will remain on the wet side of the jet stream continuing to draw up moisture from the Caribbean. This is available moisture in the air that will help scattered showers and storms to form throughout the day once again.

Models are showing a good amount of sunshine through early afternoon should heat the air up into the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees due to our Southwest steering flow. This is going to help scattered showers and storms develop inland and push toward the coast. Florida Keys have a good rain chance as well. Out main hazards will be gusty winds with the downpours that form along areas of street flooding.

Friday looks like it could be soggy to start, followed by drier air building in from the Gulf of Mexico. This should lead into a nicer weekend weather pattern. It will be very Summer-like with more of an ocean breeze. Therefore, look for morning sunshine followed by sea breeze driven isolated showers and storms favoring inland areas, so overall looking much nicer and hotter. High temperatures forecast to reach the low 90’s.

Stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7