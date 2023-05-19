Storms will be fueled by moisture from the South and the sea breezes this afternoon, Scattered storms will start inland and build toward the Metro areas. Clouds will linger through early evening.

Some of the storms that form could produce heavy rain in short period of time leading to areas of street flooding, gusty winds over 40 mph and frequent lightning.

If you haven’t made weekend plans, we have a hurricane preparedness event happening at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale called “Eye of the Storm.” Free admission for the day from 10am-5pm and you can register online through this link: https://mods.org/event/eye-of-the-storm/ or do so in person. Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro and Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez will be presenting. Hope you can join us!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7