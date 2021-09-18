Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week as we turn the corner into the middle of September. We had a few nice days across South Florida and then we had a few nice days that turned out to be rather stormy during the afternoons. It looks like South Florida has been stuck in this weather pattern for sometime now with no change in sight. This morning started off rather quiet but we did see showers over our local waters, which were barely moving due to the light winds.

Today across South Florida we can expect a similar stormy set-up. But don’t expect it to be a complete washout of a day as we are still expecting plenty of dry time across our area. So if you have any outdoor plans or need to run a few errands, the first half of the day is probably your best bet before the thunderstorms begin to move in. Temperatures will reach into the lower 90s before the thunderstorms reach us. And while most of the thunderstorm activity is expected during the afternoon, we could see a few showers developing by the late morning hours.

Looks like we will see some storms as we head into the latter part of the weekend. While rain chances look to be slightly lower than today, South Florida could still see a few sea-breeze thunderstorms during the early afternoon hours. And similar to Saturday, our afternoon high temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s across some South Florida spots.

Looking ahead, we are not expecting any of those beautiful dry days we like to see across South Florida for the foreseeable future. High pressure in the Atlantic will build across our area once again and an onshore flow will help tap in to moisture from the Atlantic from time to time. This will allow a few disturbances to come close to South Florida as we head into next week, which could increase our rain and thunderstorm chances at times throughout the week. Temperatures all week will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s and that’s how South Florida will officially welcome the start of Fall, which officially begins on Wednesday!

Enjoy the last weekend of Summer 2021!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

