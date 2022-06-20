A front is lingering around Central Florida leaving a good amount of moisture ahead. As temperatures heat up to around 90 degrees, it will help showers and storms develop mainly inland. Scattered showers and storms expected once again this afternoon, but drying up in the evening. By Tuesday, the front fades so only a few showers possible.
As a hot area of high pressure gains control of our weather pattern midweek, the humidity and rain chances drop. A good portion of the Midwest through the Southern U.S. will be experiencing the Summer sizzle. At least South Florida will be getting a break from the rain. However, just a reminder to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when spending time outdoors.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7