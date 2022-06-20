A front is lingering around Central Florida leaving a good amount of moisture ahead. As temperatures heat up to around 90 degrees, it will help showers and storms develop mainly inland. Scattered showers and storms expected once again this afternoon, but drying up in the evening. By Tuesday, the front fades so only a few showers possible.

STORMS expected AGAIN this afternoon with plenty of heat. Highs will range around 90, but feel hotter due to the humidity. Make sure to drink water & take frequent breaks in the shade when outside. Pattern is looking drier with lower humidity midweek. pic.twitter.com/YzNMQoFzYc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2022

As a hot area of high pressure gains control of our weather pattern midweek, the humidity and rain chances drop. A good portion of the Midwest through the Southern U.S. will be experiencing the Summer sizzle. At least South Florida will be getting a break from the rain. However, just a reminder to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when spending time outdoors.

SUMMER officially start tomorrow & the sizzle will be on this week from the Upper Midwest & Great Lakes, including the Southern U.S. Dangerous heat & potential record high temperatures are likely. Heat advisories & excessive heat warnings are in effect. pic.twitter.com/jCyV6YC0db — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 20, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7