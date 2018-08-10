Storms Each Afternoon

Local Weather:
South Florida despite the fact that there is dry air and Saharan Dust around, we saw some surprise storms late Thursday. The same ingredients, plus added moisture sneaking in from the North will be the perfect fuel to see scattered showers and storms forming inland and moving toward the coastal communities throughout the weekend. By next week, typical storms form and stay confined around inland locations.
Tropical Update:
A disturbance located midway between Africa and Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions could become favorable as it moves to the West before encountering dry air and strong wind shear. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7