Storms Each Afternoon

South Florida we have a good amount of moisture in the air to support stormy afternoons through the upcoming weekend. By next Tuesday, high pressure will start to gain control of the Southeast United States and a building breeze out of the East should keep the storms well inland. For now, look for periods of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail possible with the storms that form. Therefore, enjoy the sunny steamy starts before it gets busy later in the day.

Surge of tropical moisture is moving in from the Caribbean. We have a good rain chance once again! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/wxf19d9JJb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 23, 2018

Tropical Update:

A tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of West Africa. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form in the next 5 days, but there is so much dry air keeping waves in check over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. We will have to wait and see if it can overcome that roadblock ahead.

Wave expected to emerge off West coast of Africa has low chance to form due to all the dry air that is around. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/y3f1F1QY3v — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 23, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7