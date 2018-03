South Florida a cold front is on the way and it could trigger a few storms this afternoon. Most of the models are showing it exit the area by 6pm. Therefore, look for clearing skies and temperatures cooling down into the middle and upper 50’s overnight. By Friday, temperatures are expected to get colder.

We have a chance of seeing isolated storms ahead of our next cold front tomorrow. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6CmPLDbCSH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 6, 2018

You will need the sweaters and jackets tomorrow morning. Temperatures will dip into the 50's! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Q4priMRbXd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 7, 2018

