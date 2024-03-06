The worst of the unsettled weather appears over. A large storm disturbance is now leaving the region after doing damage in “double doses” Wednesday. The first round came in the morning with lightning, gusty winds and big downpours. Then, following a break, we saw another push of bad weather. On Wednesday afternoon, south Florida had Hail in Weston, street flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, and gusty conditions that knocked trees down and sent debris flying.

Sometimes, behind storm systems, we see a shift to deep drying ending the rain and clearing our sky. This is not the case with our current pattern, though. There will still be sufficient and lagging moisture that could still result in rain. The latest Forecast calls for scattered showers again on Thursday. The rain chance will be enhanced (too) due to daytime heating and a weak frontal boundary that gets close to Lake Okeechobee before fizzling-out. Speaking of heating, Saturday and Sunday will have us “rivalling records” with Miami highs soaring into the upper 80’s. Heat relief isn’t too far down the road, though. A Sunday cold front (not a particularly strong one, but it’ll do the trick) will cross the area and usher in the next weather change. The good news? It will mean our temperatures revert back to seasonable levels. For a couple days, most areas should remain just under 80-degrees and will make for a pleasant start to next week!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.