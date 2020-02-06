Storming-in?

The first set of weather changes arrived on Thursday. Strong and gusty winds moved in and temperatures moved up. It was a warm day with highs in the middle 80’s! Meanwhile, high clouds covered the Miami skyline at sunset.

The most significant wind gusts came in the afternoon (Thursday) so check out the impressively strong “peak gusts”. At Miami International Airport, the official weather station recorded a gust of 48 miles per hour!

The next change includes the approach of a cold front. Forecast models show a hefty line of (at least) scattered storms around daybreak on Friday morning.

Here’s a check on storm hazards for Friday morning. We’re facing the potential for gusty thunderstorm winds, heavy rain, lightning, and even the threat of street flooding (in low lying areas).

Friday’s stormy start doesn’t carry over too long into the day. By Friday afternoon and evening, we’ll get in on the drier side of the front. Also, some cooling will filter into the region for Saturday morning. Then, the cooler air gets replaced fairly quickly as the weekend continues.