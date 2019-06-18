Storming back

Storms held off for a longer period of time on Tuesday. During the afternoon, the coverage of downpours first focused over the Everglades and west (even well backed into the Gulf of Mexico). Eventually, these thunderstorms chugged to the southeast coast.

What’s the reason for this latest batch of stormy weather? It’s the combination of tropical moisture (displayed in green on the water vapor map) and a disturbance overhead. Both were spanning across the Florida peninsula.

Here’s a look at how the rain and storms impacted areas from the northwest Bahamas through Florida. Also, activity was extensive across most of the southeastern states.

As we continue through the midweek, the weather map shows the high potential for developing rain on Wednesday afternoon. We’re looking at another day with heat and humidity building through the morning and mid-day. Eventually, an eruption of showers and storms will bubble-up and drift to the northeast. Coverage probably won’t be as significant as what we saw on Tuesday. That’s because the “upper energy disturbance” will have pushed over the Atlantic waters and weakened.

If you’re ready for a weather change, it’s coming. Beginning Thursday, rain showers will become more sparse. Only a small fraction of locations will deal with heavy downpours. The reason? Drier air will begin filtering in, holding into the start of the weekend, at least.

Here’s a look at rain chances. For a time, we’ll encounter “drier than usual” conditions. Remember, of course, we’re still in the south Florida Rainy Season. Typically, we see a daily rain chance between 30% and 40%. After the late week dip, we’ll revert back to seasonal numbers (to start next week). All the while, summer heat will be on the rise.