The weather pattern continues to take a turn as a beautiful, blue skies and pleasant conditions earlier this week are now well behind us. That has been replaced by a warmer and more humid regime along with rising rain chances heading into next week.

Clouds have become more of a common feature over the past couple days and skies will remain mostly cloudy this Saturday as a front remains stalled across northern Florida and the Gulf coast states.

Since South Florida will be south of this front in the “warm sector,” that will allow for a continuation of the muggy conditions with high temperatures this Saturday in the low 80s.

Rip currents will also remain a high danger today at the east coast beaches due to an onshore breeze but that wind will weaken as the weekend progresses.

Now on Sunday, this is when we start to track pockets of moisture being steered in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will create more of a favorable environment for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop with the daytime heating like in the summertime, especially in the afternoon.

This setup will remain fairly similar through mid-next week, meaning the daily risk for rain and storms will exist.

It’s not until the end of the week when some drier air should arrive, lowering our rain chances while temperatures remain warm.