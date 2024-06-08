Well many of us have sure been waiting for the rain because we definitely need it with a moderate to severe drought in place across much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Your wish has been granted! The daily risk for showers and thunderstorms have returned with some days wetter than others.

In the short term, scattered and random, pop-up showers and storms will be possible this weekend and into the start of next week but a large surge of tropical moisture is forecast to occur mid to late week, leading to higher rain chances and stormier times then.

At least for this weekend, it certainly won’t be a washout but more unsettled than many recent ones, especially this Saturday with the elevated rain risk through much of the day.

With storms across the area, that will lead to more clouds than sunshine but a southerly wind will keep it warm with most locations measuring highs in the low 90s.

Sunday should be at least somewhat nicer with relatively brighter and drier conditions. There will still be the risk for some storms but rain chances will be lower than on Saturday.

Shifting the focus to next week, the pattern will change as a new disturbance reaches the Gulf of Mexico by midweek. This along with high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will essentially pull tons of moisture northward from the western Caribbean Sea, leading to higher than normal rain chances.

There is uncertainty in to how widespread and heavy the rain will be, however, with the European model currently highlighting a widespread 1-3 inches of rain over the next 7 days (through Friday) while the American model is much more aggressive with more than half a foot of rainfall.

Given this, the potential certainly exists for flooding but at this time the forecast is not yet “set in stone.”