Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s, partly cloudy skies, and a chance of storms.

The best chance of storms will be inland today, but one or two could pop up along the sea-breeze early on the day.

Overall, the weather looks great if you want to hit the beach or the boat this weekend thanks to much lighter winds. There will be a better chance of storms Sunday afternoon, so just remember when thunder roars, go indoors!

Looking ahead to next week, the heat becomes the story has we’ll likely see our first 90 degree day.

The sizzle is expected to continue into next weekend, though low rain chances won’t help the drought & wild fire situation.