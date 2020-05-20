Storm Chance Continues

The showers and storms that develop today will not be as widespread, but the chance for storms continues.
High pressure will build in from the Western Atlantic on Friday, so the return of an East wind will help a Summer-like pattern set up shop for the long weekend. Therefore, look for a passing morning shower on the breeze and sea breeze to generate a few storms favoring inland areas by the afternoon. Temperatures will be steamy. Lows in the mid to upper 70’s and highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees. Gets very breezy on Memorial Day.
Stay safe and informed South Florida with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7