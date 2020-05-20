Storm Chance Continues

The showers and storms that develop today will not be as widespread, but the chance for storms continues.

DAY PLANNER- Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers in the morning. By the afternoon, it will be steamy with highs in the upper 80's. Some areas will hit 90. An isolated storm possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IsW2FMXUIE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 20, 2020

High pressure will build in from the Western Atlantic on Friday, so the return of an East wind will help a Summer-like pattern set up shop for the long weekend. Therefore, look for a passing morning shower on the breeze and sea breeze to generate a few storms favoring inland areas by the afternoon. Temperatures will be steamy. Lows in the mid to upper 70’s and highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees. Gets very breezy on Memorial Day.

WIND SWITCH is expected by the end of the week. It should be drier and sunnier along the coast. Morning passing shower with sea breeze storms favoring inland areas in the afternoon. Typical Summer-like pattern setting up shop for the long weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6TXpLUMzon — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 20, 2020

