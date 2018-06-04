Still stifling

“Extra hot” air is in place. It’s part of a heat wave that began over the weekend. Temperatures have been on the rise due to westerly winds and an absent sea breeze. Of course, It’s also allowed for some late day storms across favored locations in south Florida. As we saw on Monday, clusters of rain and thunderstorms were shifting over land toward the coastal areas. Again, daytime storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday on the heels of more scorching weather. If you’re ready for relief, that may come later this week (in minor fashion) as the Atlantic sea breeze returns. Temperatures should come down a few degrees once winds turn from a southeasterly direction. Also, more clouds with cooling showers will be in the mix.