Still Stifling

The heat wave continues across south Florida. On Sunday, Miami hit a high of 95-degrees and that was hot enough to get into the record books (previous record was 94-degrees, set in 1996).

Lately, we’ve had the combination of strong sunshine, haze (the result of Saharan Dust) and the lack of many cooling showers. It’s a pattern that will begin to break by the middle of this week.

Still, extra hot weather is heading our way as the work week begins. More records aren’t anticipated but temperatures will continue to soar in the short run.

Here’s a look at the water vapor imagery where we see only minimal amounts of deep moisture. Over time, levels are expected to grow. With more of this surge on the horizon, we could see more frequent heavy downpours as the week progresses.

The Wednesday weather map is a welcome sight. The reason? A “new area of high pressure” will build over the western Atlantic. We’ll return to an onshore flow and that will bring relief (with a better breeze, as well as more showers and shade). Instead of a direct flow of southerly air, winds will arrive from the ocean. Temperatures will respond by settling back, at least a little bit. Overall, it’s a more seasonal pattern into the middle of the week.