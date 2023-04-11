Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to stay dry on Monday as heavy rain eventually moved into our area by the mid to late morning and soaked all of South Florida continuously throughout the day. Multiple flood advisories were issued, flash flood warnings as well, and unfortunately, the rain was still going as we woke up this morning. A weak front remains stalled close by and with a wind off the water (winds out of the East/Northeast), moisture from the Atlantic continues to funnel into our area. Unfortunately, it looks like conditions will still remain unsettled for us as we continue about our week. A wind advisory has once again been issued for Coastal Miami-Dade and Coastal Broward. Not to mention, a flood watch has been issued for Metro and Coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Today will be a mostly cloudy kind of day once again as plenty of moisture remains trapped over South Florida. The wind advisory that was issued on Monday was allowed to expire, however, windy to gusty conditions are still expected throughout the day with wind speeds sustained anywhere between 20 to 25 mph while frequent gusts reach between 30 to 35 mph. High temperatures will struggle to warm due to the extensive cloud cover and the overall rainy pattern. So while our normal temperatures for this time of year should be in the lower 80s, our high temperatures today may likely remain in the 70s all day long. While anytime gusty downpours remain possible today, the first half of the day looks wettest for our southern locations. A lot of the moisture may then drift back to the north so be sure to keep those umbrellas with you all day long, no matter where in South Florida you are!

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect the weather to remain unsettled through the middle part of the work week. An area of low pressure (we’ll just call it a disturbance) is forecast to develop over the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to pull the old stalled front northward towards South Florida once again. This will help keep rain and thunderstorms over our area through at least the middle (possibly end) of the work week. So no major change is expected through much of this week as South Florida can expect conditions to be windy and very wet at times at the very least, which could lead to a flood concern (as we saw on Sunday and Monday).

Try to stay dry today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

