Small pockets of rain have been rolling off the ocean over recent days (and nights). It’s related to a moist, onshore flow that’s been holding strong. Showers have occasionally been heavy but don’t tend to last long before pushing away. The pattern prevailed on Tuesday although several locations missed these “dotted downpours”.

The same cast of weather characters will be around on Wednesday. That includes a weak lingering front and gusty breeze off the Atlantic. You’ll see some sun peeking-out while periods of rain pass by. It’ll be another day with scattered-type downpours. This damp pattern is forecast to peak with potentially wetter times Thursday and Friday. The reason? More moisture is likely to shift into the region as High Pressure departs from the northeast. Even though we’ll face increasingly messy and unsettled weather to end the work week, it should ultimately be worth the wait. An noticeable change is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend! We’re forecasting the passage of a Fall Front and it will lead to drier days and more pleasant conditions, overall. Forecast models show the front crossing Saturday with the start of the drying process and lower humidity. Saturday will also feature the exit of thick clouds and showers. Then, to start next week? It’s a hint of fall and generally fine weather.

As we anticipate the changes ahead, we also must deal with the lagging effects of extra high tides. It’s the return of “King Tide Season” which began last weekend (Keys) and on Monday for the SE Florida coast. These are some of the strongest tides of the year and low lying coastal areas are vulnerable to saltwater flooding (mainly around high tide cycles). Be aware that the flood risk will linger until about October 12th, for most areas, in reaction to the full moon and its gravitational pull. The recent onshore winds have made flooding concerns worse, by the way.