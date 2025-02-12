Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. South Florida has been stuck in a similar set up every day for the month of February. Mild temperatures in the 70s this week have eventually given way to temperatures in the 80s each afternoon. An area of high-pressure has been parked near Florida for quite some time and has been blocking fronts and storm systems from coming any closer. And because fronts remained to the north of us, the cold air has also remained far removed from South Florida. This morning was no different from all the other mornings as we woke up in the 70s. One difference noted was the nice beach breeze in place already so early in the morning. That prevented fog from developing across metro areas.

Today will be another warm day across the region. A warm southeast breeze will be in place. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the mid to low 80s while we experience breezy conditions. The occasional wind gust up to 25 mph will be possible. Other than a spotty shower in the forecast today, South Florida remains mostly dry once again. And since the warmth might be too much for some, if you were planning on spending your day at the beach, please use caution if going swimming as South Florida beaches will continue to see an elevated risk of rip currents.

Looking ahead, South Florida continues warm and breezy but it will also turn a bit more muggy in the days to come. Many South Florida locations will be flirting with record high temperatures in the mid 80s. A front will try to drift south across Florida by the end of the work week but will stall just north of us. This will allow for a few spotty showers to develop Friday. Unfortunately this front will not make it this far south and will move out of our areas for the weekend. Speaking of the upcoming weekend, South Florida continues to be warm and breezy, with gusty conditions at times. Sunday will be the warmer day as a front moves closer to South Florida and causes our wind pattern to veer out of the southwest again. This front will finally clear South Florida Monday and while we are not expecting a major temperature change, milder and more comfortable temperatures will return for the start of next week.

