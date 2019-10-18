Still like summer

We’re technically out of the south Florida Rainy Season, but you wouldn’t know it by recent weather days. On Thursday afternoon, a series of showers with thunderstorms formed in the still steamy air.

Daytime highs continue to run warmer than average. Also, both nighttime and daytime temperatures aren’t far from records. Here’s how close Miami was to a record high (Thursday). We came up 1-degree short of tying the record.

The “summer surge” will continue on Friday. We’re on the warm side of a stationary front. Expect mainly afternoon bands of rain with possible storms marching west to east.

In the Gulf of Mexico, a swift-moving (and still disorganized) low pressure system is being watched. The National Hurricane Center issued a “Potential Storm” for the area and it may acquire the name Nestor, if it gets better developed during the late week. Regardless, it won’t linger long over the Gulf waters. The system is set to continue moving northeast in the direction of the Florida Panhandle. By most accounts, of available forecast models, the disturbance will reach land early Saturday morning.

Wet and windy conditions are forecast over a large area (Upper Gulf coast and especially north Florida). For us, a trailing “tail” of moisture could sweep in for the start of the weekend.