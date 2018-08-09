Still Hot & Hazy

We’ll see more hazy skies on Thursday as the Saharan dust lingers over South Florida. This looks to keep widespread shower activity limited across the southeast. With light winds and high pressure in control over the Western Atlantic, expect the sea breeze to fire up by the afternoon and early evening hours. Any showers and storms that develop look to favor SW Florida and will be isolated at best.

It was also be another hot one! Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s with most of South Florida feeling like 105° to 107° on Thursday.

Our forecast will shift gears o Friday. The Saharan dust will exit our skies and move over the Gulf.

With this drier air out, more moisture will move in. Expect spotty morning showers for metro and coastal areas. By the afternoon and early evening hours, we will see showers and storms, the heaviest activity will favor the inland areas. Basically our typical summer pattern. This will also be the trend for the weekend.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Debby is still holding on in the northern Atlantic waters. As it continues to move northeast even further into the colder far Northern Atlantic, expect Debby to dissipate by Thursday night.

The latest update on this 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is in.

Back in May, NOAA was calling for a near to above average season. Due to an increase in vertical wind shear, dry air and persistently cooler sea surface temperatures over the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, where most systems develop from now through November, NOAA is calling for a below-near normal rest of this hurricane season.

Conditions are looking favorable for El Niño development.

