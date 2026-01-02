It is still cold in South Florida with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. However, heading into the afternoon slow warming will take place with high pressure moving over Florida. Highs are expected to reach the low 70’s.

By the weekend, as high pressure continues to slide East, it opens up the avenue for another front to move in. Saturday will start off chilly, but will finish in the upper 70’s. This will set the stage for above average temperatures on Sunday with a front moving in. Ahead and along the front, we will add a shower chance until it clears with no significant cooling. Temperatures should be typical and comfortable for the first full week of 2026.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7