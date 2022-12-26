Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great holiday weekend. Chilly temperatures reached South Florida in time for the holiday and truly brought that ‘holiday-feel’ to our area. And after a cold weekend (for South Florida standards), it looks like the Christmas cooldown has leaked into the start of the work week. This morning we once again woke up in the 40s under cloudy skies. Even temperatures across the Florida Keys this morning managed to reach the mid to lower 50s once again.

Today started off chilly for us, however, it will not remain as cold during the afternoon hours as we have been seeing in previous days. After starting off in the 40s and 50s, our afternoon high temperatures will warm about 10° higher than over the holiday weekend. Forecast high temperatures for many will reach the low 60s today. And as light rain remains in the forecast on and off today, it may limit temperatures from warming across some areas. So temperatures for some may remain in the upper 50s all day long.

Looking ahead, even though the Christmas cooldown leaked into the start of the week, it won’t be as chilly as the Christmas weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week with the return of ocean air (a wind off the water). Showers will linger into the day on Tuesday as a disturbance remains nearby. Drier air will move in mid-week so the sun will finally make its return by Wednesday (maybe even as early as Tuesday afternoon!). The warm up continues for the rest of the work week and the final days of 2022 promise warmer temperatures in the lower 80s, low rain chances, a touch more humidity and breezy conditions as we ring in the new year.

Have a wonderful final week of 2022!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.