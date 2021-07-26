We’re still in the thick of a wet and unsettled pattern for south Florida. That doesn’t mean every location is likely to get blasted with heavy downpours (they’ll be scattered) but we need to be prepared just the same. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of southeast Florida, including all coastal and metro areas. The advisory is worthy of an alert because of three valid situations. First, we’re already saturated from recent rain. Also, additional activity is likely to be slow-moving. Finally, our southerly flow is bringing moisture from deep in the tropics. Will the pattern persist all week? It doesn’t appear so. In fact, there’s even a chance we could get a plume of Saharan Dust by Thursday. If that happens, that will assist in helping us to dry out. Until the drier air arrives, though, be aware that the strongest storms could contain heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Many areas experienced those very conditions during the course of the weekend. In northeastern Broward County, we racked up 4 to 5″ of rain on Saturday, and northeastern Miami-Dade received 2 to 3 inch rain amounts from Sunday storms. Both episodes lead to street flooding, by the way. What about the Keys? Not to be left out, Marathon has even had two consecutive days with record rain numbers!

Of course, we’re in the heart of the south Florida Rainy Season, but (interestingly) July isn’t among our top 3 wettest months. Typically, July provides a bit of a break. Then, rain often comes roaring back into August and September. It’s worth noting that the late summer and autumn rains are often an offshoot of tropical activity.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.