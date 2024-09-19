Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. South Florida has been stuck in a soggy and stormy set up for almost 2 weeks now with a daily dose of downpours favoring the East Coast each day. Today was no different. After starting off on the quiet side, like clockwork, showers and thunderstorms developed across interior sections of South Florida and slowly drifted towards the East Coast. This left another stormy afternoon for the southeast coast of Florida. The reason? An upper level disturbance across the mid Atlantic helps produce thunderstorms and provides a steering flow (the wind that steers thunderstorms) out of the west. Also a front has remained stalled across northern Florida for well over a week now and that helps aggravate the situation as well.

After weeks of seeing stormy conditions each afternoon, South Florida should begin to see somewhat of a difference on Friday. While we can still expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, Friday will be a transitional day to more of a ‘favored’ weather setup for the upcoming weekend. First let’s get through Friday. The above mentioned front that has been stalled over northern Florida will finally get enough of a push to drift south across the state. This front is forecast to reach the South Florida area late in the day Friday and while it will help trigger showers and thunderstorms, it will also help change the wind direction across the area. This means thunderstorms will be more scattered in nature than concentrated across the East Coast. As far as temperatures are concerned, highs will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. And a reminder that King Tides are still affecting our tide levels. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for low-lying coastal areas of Miami Dade, Broward and the Upper FL Keys.

A reminder that we are still in the peak of hurricane season and right now in the Tropics we are watching three different areas for possible development. The two areas in the Atlantic will meander over the waters of the Atlantic for a few days. One of these happens to be remnants of what was Tropical Depression Gordon! Chances for that system to redevelop continue to go down. Closer to home, we are watching the Caribbean as an area of low pressure is forecast to develop there as we head into next week. Once the low develops, some development will be possible as it drifts North or Northwestward and a tropical depression could form in the NW Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico next week. Plenty of time to watch this system but all of Florida and the entire Gulf Coast of the U.S. should monitor the progress of this system through the next 7-10 days.

Looking ahead, even though South Florida will still see showers and thunderstorms on Friday, there will be some changes for the weekend that could be in favor of improvements for the southeast coast of Florida. After the stalled front gets the little push to the south and clears portions of South Florida by the end of the week, South Florida will finally see an end to those stormy afternoons as it will help lower our daily rain and storm chances for a few days. We won’t be completely dry for the weekend but at least we won’t be dealing with a very stormy setup. This will be a welcomed change just as Fall begins on Sunday! As we work our way into early next week, an area of high pressure is forecast to build into the region and funnel in slightly drier air into the region.

Have a great evening!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

