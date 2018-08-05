Still A Breeze

Different day, same setup as easterly winds continue to push spotty showers in our direction on Sunday.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will tap into moisture from a weak wave to the south of the Sunshine State. Due to its close proximity, the bulk of the moisture will favor The Keys. For most of South Florida, morning showers will turn into afternoon thunderstorms over the inland areas.

Additionally, the onshore winds will be a touch calmer at the coast. The high risk of rip currents on Saturday has been bumped down to a moderate risk.

As we go into the start of the work week, expect isolated showers off the sea breeze for Monday. The typical summertime setup of morning showers and inland afternoon and evening storms from Tuesday into the start of next weekend with hazy skies at times.

TROPICS

A non-tropical area of low pressure over the Atlantic waters has a medium chance of developing over the next 5 days.

