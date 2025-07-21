South Florida was “back to baking” in this mid-summer swelter, Monday. While actual air temperatures were only slightly higher than usual, the deep humidity prompted heat alerts. A check on the numbers indicates the peak Heat Index (how it feels with humidity) reached 110-degrees at Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport Monday afternoon! Not far behind was Pompano Beach with a 108º heat index.

It’s very possible more heat advisories could be issued by the National Weather Service as early as Tuesday. That means there’s a continued focus on hot temperatures and high humidity which may cause heat related illnesses. To reduce the risk, stay hydrated, avoid the sun (especially during peak heating periods) seek air conditioning when possible, and check up on neighbors and relatives.

Our hot weather issues have been enhanced by the fact that we’ve had minimal clouds and rain. The drier pattern, though, will be coming to a halt fairly soon. Looking ahead, we’ll gradually tap into more moisture. It’ll be drawn our way due to a deepening southerly air flow from Tuesday into Wednesday. At the same time, we’ll be in the crosshairs of a weakening disturbance from the Bahamas (an upper level low). Attention to the radar, and sky, will be necessary with heavy downpours arriving at times.

Then, the long range forecast calls for another dose of drying. Following the wetter stretch from Tuesday through Thursday, a push of drier air heads into the region by Friday. Forecast models suggest this could be enhanced by a plume of Saharan Dust that shifts our way late in the week. If that holds, we’ll see hazy skies with only slim chances for showers and storms. So, the upcoming weekend is likely to be mostly dry and quite hot.

