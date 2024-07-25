The hot weather continues this Thursday with a Heat Advisory remaining in effect through 7PM for peak feels-like temperatures up to 102-105F for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

We can thank an area of high pressure in control overhead along with an onshore wind out of the southeast, driving in high heat and humidity from the very warm ocean temperatures.

The breeze will remain present out of the east-southeast today. That along with drier air will limit rain chances to a 20% risk. Expect lots of sunshine and only the occasional, passing shower blowing onshore.

The pattern gradually changes this weekend, however, as moisture levels increase somewhat and a weakening upper level low passes nearby to our south. Therefore, expect the chance for a few midday/afternoon showers and storms, especially across inland locations, during the Friday through Sunday time period.

There is also yet another plume of Saharan dust that is forecast to pass through South Florida Saturday night through Monday, which will usher in hazy skies and moderate air quality levels.

It’s not until early next week when another upper level low and dip in the jet stream over the northeastern US will send in higher moisture, leading to a higher risk for afternoon storms Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Rain chances will top 60% then.

Meanwhile, feels-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits through at least Monday afternoon.