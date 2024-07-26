A hot weekend is ahead for South Florida, and what will make it feel even warmer is a reduction in wind speeds while they continue to blow onshore out of the southeast.

South Florida remains positioned on the dry side of a slow-moving, weakening area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered near the Bahamas. This continues to provide a drier air flow out of the northeast direction up above, aiding in mostly dry conditions.

Besides a shower or two blowing onshore this morning, Friday will feature lots of sunshine and high temperatures slightly above average in the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures will generally top 100-105F.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances will rise slightly but overall the weekend is looking nice but toasty with lots of dry time.

Expect isolated, slow-moving showers in the morning, then a few showers and storms across inland areas during the afternoon.

A plume of Saharan dust will then move overhead Saturday night through Sunday, with the thickest dust across southern locations where air quality will also be reduced.

This dust will make for a true hazy, hot and humid day with sunshine and a few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon, especially inland.

Heading into Monday and much of next week, we will experience a pattern change as moisture returns from the north. That will allow for more favorable conditions for scattered showers and storms to develop through much of the week.

Rain chances next week will range from a 40-60% chance while high temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid 90s.