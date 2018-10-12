Steamy with Scattered Storms

South Florida the tail of Michael is leaving a trail of moisture behind with winds out of the Southwest. This is going to keep the air steamy and right for scattered showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Over the weekend, a weak front is forecast to stall near the area maintaining the chance of showers through Sunday. As the front fizzles, high pressure will be building into the Mid-Atlantic states creating a stronger breeze off the ocean with rip current risk returning for the new week. Overall rain chances will be lower.

Tropical Update:

Michael has lost tropical characteristics, but is still managing to produce high wind and seas along with heavy rains across the Northeast. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of rain around New Jersey to Long Island and about 3 to 5 inches for Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard. Michael should be farther away from the United States into the Northern Atlantic on Saturday. All tropical watches and warnings have been discontinued.

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

