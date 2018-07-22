Steamy with more storms

Steamy and stormy conditions are expected in south Florida during the summertime, and typical type weather awaits. The weekend began, though, with excessive heat and haze. The hazy sky was from Saharan Dust settling over most of south Florida (but not all of it). Basically, the “dividing line” was Broward County and deeper moisture could be found north. South, then, and with a southwest air flow, temperatures went soaring. Pompano Beach reached 99-degrees on Saturday afternoon! Ft. Lauderdale also saw temperatures on the rise, reaching 95-degrees (hottest in over a year). High levels of heat and humidity will remain although developing showers, including the return of thunderstorms, will keep readings closer to average. Also, areas of rain will briefly allow for a dip in temperatures over favored spots. Expect the majority of downpours to occur during the second half of the day. Why is that? The southwesterly air flow will mean storms will likely develop from the Gulf and spread inland toward the Everglades in the afternoon. Eventually, the steering motion will direct storm activity closer to east coast as the day wears on. Be aware that lightning is a concern and move indoors when necessary. Gusty thunderstorm winds will also be possible. It’s a more unsettled weather pattern for the week ahead. We’ll be caught in the middle of several weather features that will lead to more frequent storms targeting our coast.