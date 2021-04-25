Steamy with Isolated Storms Ahead of Front

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

It was another beautiful start to the day with warm and muggy conditions, but mainly dry.

Later this afternoon, we will be heating up quite a bit! Expect steamy temps in the 90’s, with temperatures nearing records in Miami. Tying or breaking the record isn’t out of the question.

Today, expect hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures will be near records this afternoon, and isolated storms are possible ahead of a cold front. This front moves in later tonight, with no major temperature change expect overnight.

After near record temperatures in the 90’s today, a front tonight will bring us more mild temperatures through midweek. By the upcoming weekend, temperatures heat back up.

Outside of an isolated storm chance this afternoon and for the upcoming weekend, expect mainly dry conditions throughout most of the week!

Have a great rest of the weekend, South Florida!