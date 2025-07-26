Happy Saturday, July 26, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the weekend! After starting the week off with stormy conditions, the upper level low that was responsible for the unsettled weather finally moved out of the region and allowed for an area of high pressure to build across the region. And with it, came drier air. A layer of Saharan dust has also pushed through much of the area, drying South Florida even more. Today was a perfect example of that as we got to enjoy plenty of sunshine and rain-free conditions all day.

The latter part of the weekend will bring similar conditions except with some slight changes. A passing cloud here and there will be possible and a quick sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out. But even with a few more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower, most of South Florida should remain dry through much of the day Sunday. Lighter winds may cause our afternoon high temperatures to warm another degree or two across some areas. High temperatures will reach the mid to [mostly] low 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again reach the mid to low 100s. We will have to watch for any heat alerts issued.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern looks to remain very similar. While South Florida won’t be completely dry, rain chances will still remain on the lower end. An area of high pressure and a lingering layer of Saharan Dust will keep things quiet for at least the first half of the work week., And while tiny pockets of moisture occasionally reach the area, our rain chances will remain below average between 10% to 30% throughout much of the work week. Very light south winds return by the middle of the work week, which means our afternoon high temperatures may easily reach the mid 90s for many South Florida locations, especially inland locations. And with very high humidity, feels like temperatures will easily reach the mid 100s. Wouldn’t be surprised to see heat advisories issued at some point throughout the upcoming work week. Please use proper precautions if spending significant time outdoors!

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.