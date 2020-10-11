STEAMY THEN STORMY SETUP TODAY AND MONDAY

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
The first half of the weekend turned out to be pretty decent for us. It was forecast to be a bit on the weather side but if you weren’t in one of those areas in Broward that saw rain throughout the day on Saturday, then your day was actually pretty nice. As for today the morning started off rather quiet with a few dotted showers around and a few clouds moving across South Florida.
Good morning, South Florida! It's Sunday and so far it's a nice one! Tune in to @wsvn right now for your Sunday Funday forecast. pic.twitter.com/MtPIryiO2w
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 11, 2020
High pressure over the Bahamas has regained control of the weather pattern albeit even if it is temporarily. We will have winds out of the south and southwest today which means that things might start off on the quiet side but then the potential for showers and thunderstorms to move across the Atlantic metro areas should increase through the second half of the day. Also with plenty of dry time throughout the day and with times of sunshine, temperatures will quickly warm up into the afternoon, likely reaching the 90s across some areas. So if you have any outdoor plans today, remember to keep hydrated but also keep that umbrella with you.
Today's outlook in South Florida calls for steamy temperatures, waterspouts across all local waters & afternoon thunderstorms, which could result in street flooding across poorly drained areas. #miami #FLL #floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rIosC6fvkf
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 11, 2020
As we head into next week South Florida will be on a roller coaster ride as far as our “Fall Hope” is concerned. There will be a series of fronts (late Monday and end of week) that will try to reach South Florida but models are still not sure whether both fronts will actually clear us. From time to time our winds may veer out of the Northeast due to a high pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico and that could knock afternoon temperatures down a degree or two and lower humidity levels across South Florida,…making it feel somewhat nicer here in South Florida, especially at night. By the end of the work week, a second front will try to reach South Florida. Some of the models are suggesting that it does clear us, giving us that “Fall Feel” here in South Florida. However some of the models keep the front stalled out just to the north of us, leaving South Florida under a wet and soggy pattern. We will have to see how it all plays out in the days to come.
A Southwest steering flow will help keep afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast today and again on Monday before slightly drier air moves in to South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/9ocnaWIyib
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.