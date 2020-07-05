STEAMY THEN STORMY SEEMS TO BE THE TREND

I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July. We got quite lucky here in South Florida,…at least some of us. If you were in Broward County then you got quite the light show with the thunderstorms rolling through. But if you were In Miami-Dade or the Keys then a few showers & storms moved through and that was about it! As for today….it was quite the muggy morning and that was only setting us up to have a very hot and humid day here in South Florida.
Today things should begin to change for us. And by ‘change’ I mean that shower and thunderstorm coverage should be a bit more numerous and widespread than the previous days. The reason? Well not only has the high pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico moved south into the Caribbean (which will keep a SW wind in place and will help bring in moisture) but there is also a disturbance in the mid levels of the atmosphere that is currently over south Florida. So once you add that to the mix together with the south southwest steering flow AND moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, that should increase our rain and storm chances significantly.
Let’s break your Sunday down. Today will not be a washout of a day but keep in mind that with more moisture creeping in AND with a mid-level disturbance nearby, we will see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms today…especially as we head into the afternoon. And it will be a bit more widespread than we’ve seen all week. So be sure to make outdoor plans through the first half of the day because we could begin to see thunderstorms popping by early afternoon.
Something else that has changed today is the Tropics! While the Central Atlantic Basin continues to be dominated by very dry Saharan Dust, the more northern Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico have turned quite active. We have Tropical Depression #5 near Bermuda which is moving away from the United States and will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic. Some strengthening is possible before fizzling out later in the week. In the Gulf of Mexico we now find an area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on. This system will cross North Florida in the days to come and will then move offshore into the Atlantic. Conditions could then become a bit more favorable for some development. Good news is this system should stay north of our area, posing no immediate threat to South Florida
The NHC is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico. Slight development of this system is possible before moving onshore along the NE Gulf Coast. If it holds together while on land then we could see some development when it moves over the Atlantic waters. pic.twitter.com/gDjUUq7Yux
Looking ahead the wettest two days of the week look to be Sunday and Monday. And the best part is they won’t be a washout….especially Sunday. However they should bring some relief from this scorching heat that we have been seeing the last few days. Once we get through those days will begin to see temperature is climbing once again back into the mid 90s because you know how that goes in South Florida, the sunnier it is the warmer it gets. But if your lawn needs some watering as most of ours do then you are in luck. We should see some showers back into the forecast by the end of the upcoming work week.