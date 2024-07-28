Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend. South Florida has been experiencing high heat recently as South Florida has been under a heat advisory through much of the month of July. Saturday we saw a heat advisory issued once again as our feels-like temperatures were well into the triple digits for extended periods of time. This morning South Florida woke up to temperatures widespread in the 80s and feels-like temperatures in the 90s. It was quite humid to start the day. A heat advisory has once again been issued for Miami and Broward county until 6pm as feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 105° to 109° for an extended period of time.

Unlike Saturday, the heat will not be the only story today as there are some changes to the forecast for South Florida. For one, a layer of Saharan dust has spread across South Florida, which will bring back those hazy skies that we are all very familiar with. Apart from the dust, showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon as a front remains to the north of our area AND as the peak heating of the day takes shape. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the mid to low 90s, but of course our feels-like temperatures will be reaching much higher than that. This is why heat advisory has been issued from through 6pm.

Looking ahead, there are more changes South Florida will be experiencing for the week to come. There will be more available moisture across the region (due to the front to the north of our area) and this will keep our rain and storm chances high during the first half of the week. So after seeing below average rain chances all of last week and through the start of this weekend, it looks like our daily dose of downpours and thunderstorms will remain in place for South Florida through Tuesday. Once the middle of the week settles in rain, chances begin to go down as drier air begins to move across Florida once again.

While South Florida enjoys quiet conditions at the end of the work week, we will need to pay extra close attention to the tropics as we currently have an area of disturbed weather in the Central Tropical Atlantic is forecast. This disturbance is forecast to interact with an approaching tropical wave. Right now there is plenty of dry air surrounding the disturbance, however, in the next few days conditions could become a bit more favorable for some development as it moves to the WNW. A tropical depression could form near the Northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles or in the SW Atlantic by midweek. Impacts for South Florida, if any, look to be next weekend but models are very much in disagreement on whether this system will even develop. Luckily, there is still plenty of time to watch.

Don’t forget your rain gear this afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.