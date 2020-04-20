Steamy Temps. & Gusty Winds

Smoke from brush fires in West Miami-Dade is making it into the Metro areas due to the winds veering out of the West-Southwest. Extra haze is around in the air as a result and it smells like something is burning into Broward.

SMOKE FROM BRUSHFIRES in the Everglades moving into #MiamiDade due to the winds out of the West-Southwest. Winds will get gusty later today. Reports of burning smell stretching into #Broward. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QLPc5yjIZJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2020

The week starting off steamy and flirting with records high temperatures reaching the low to middle 90’s. Factor the humidity and it feels like the 100’s. By Tuesday, a weak front arrives bringing brief relief from the heat with a chance of seeing some showers.

RECORD BREAKING HEAT? Possible this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90's in #Broward & #MiamiDade. Upper 80's to low 90's #FloridaKeys. Feeling like the 100's. pic.twitter.com/hJv3Zia6W2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2020

Wednesday is Earth Day and promises to be the nicest day of the week. Less humid and not as hot. Highs in the upper 80’s. Another cold front (not the cooling kind) will move into Florida and bring back the heat and chance of storms Friday through the upcoming weekend.

TORNADO WATCH in effect for parts of North #Florida until 11 am. Also, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for portions of North and Central Florida until 3 pm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Zh71up4oDx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2020

