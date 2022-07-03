If you enjoyed Saturday’s weather, then you sure will enjoy Sunday as well because it can be considered a duplicate of a day. The morning will start off with some isolated showers across South Florida, but once the wind picks up and the sea breeze kicks in during the afternoon, most — if not all — of the showers and storms that continue to develop will be focused inland and toward southwest Florida. This will leave us with a good deal of sunshine paired with seasonable but steamy high temperatures in the low 90s. Given the summer humidity in place, it will feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s this afternoon, however.

Given the onshore breeze, there will be a high risk for rip currents once again today, so avoid going in the ocean or be sure to swim by a lifeguard!

Tonight will be dry in most locations with warm conditions — temperatures will only drop down to the low 80s.

On the Fourth of July on Monday, it will remain very similar to our weekend weather. A couple morning showers will evolve to likely dry and partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. During the evening to watch the fireworks, it should remain dry with only a 20% chance for rain and very comfortable temperatures in the mid 80s.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, showers and storms will be possible as moisture likely streams in from the tropics associated with a tropical wave if it holds together. This wave is currently located over the central Caribbean Sea and has a 0% chance of tropical development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

SUNDAY 5AM ADVISORY: #Colin has dissipated as a remnant low over eastern North Carolina, with some leftover showers and storms mainly offshore. This is the last advisory on this storm from the National Hurricane Center. pic.twitter.com/FUlt47rPQ3 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) July 3, 2022