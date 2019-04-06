Steamy Sunshine Saturday

Good morning south Florida! Other than a bit of patchy fog for inland areas and some stray showers nearing the Keys it’s a nice and quiet morning.

High pressure in control of our weather will keep the forecast quiet through the weekend.

For today, warming into the mid-80s with a nice ocean breeze.

Warmer than normal for the next 7 days.

Even with Tuesday's cold front temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s all week next week.#flwx pic.twitter.com/rFyzFlAVGj — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) April 6, 2019

Rain chances are low with mostly sunny skies. A moderate risk for rip currents continues at area beaches but other than that a great beach or boating day.



Marathon set another record high yesterday hitting 88 degrees and will near record highs again today.



A stray shower is possible mainly Sunday morning but still rain chances overall area low. Sunday will continue the warm and mostly sunny trend.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a breezy ESE wind. This weather will repeat again on Monday ahead of our next front.



By Tuesday our next cold front approaches and moves through during the day.

This front won’t do much to cool us off but it will increase rain and storm chances quite a bit.

Planning your week?

Rain chances are highest Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. pic.twitter.com/xq3rksshto — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) April 6, 2019

Have a safe and happy weekend!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

